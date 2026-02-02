MIami Women's Basketball Continues to Struggle in Conference Play: FIrst Alert
The Miami women’s basketball team dropped 65-60 to Syracuse on Sunday afternoon inside the Watsco Center.
Miami is now 12–10 overall and 4–7 in ACC play, while Syracuse sits at 18–4 overall with an 8–3 mark in conference action.
Overall Miami was led on both ends of the floor by Ra Shaya Kyle with 13 points and eight rebounds. Gal Raviv also posted 13 points and led in ball distribution with seven of UM’s 12 assists.
As a unit, the Canes shot 36.1 percent from the field and out-rebounded Syracuse 48-43.
The first nine points of the game were tallied by Syracuse, leaving Miami scoreless for the initial three minutes of play. It was Kimpson who got the Canes on the board with a deep three, initiating a 9-0 run to tie the game with 2:30 left in the period. Syracuse pulled away in the final two minutes of the quarter to hold a 16-11.
10 seconds into the second quarter Raviv posted a pull-up jumper to make it a one possession game, 16-13. Cuse responded with a 11-6 offensive run prior to Miami capitalizing inside the paint. UM’s final six points of the first half were posted in the paint with layups from Danielle Osho, Kyle, and a short jumper from Raviv. The score stood in favor of Syracuse, 29-23, at the end of the second quarter.
Freshmen Soma Okolo and Danielle Osho increased Miami’s possessions in the third quarter with several key plays on both ends of the floor. In the first few minutes, Osho grabbed three defensive rebounds and hit a block.
On the offensive end Okolo recorded back-to-back layups and a crucial rebound. As a unit, the Canes struggled in period three shooting 31.3 percent from the field and only converting two of six free throw attempts. Syracuse maintained the lead at 46-35 going into the final period.
The Canes posted the initial four points of the final quarter before Syracuse went on a 12-0 run, taking its largest lead of the game at 58-39. Vittoria Blasigh hit a three pointer to break Cuse’s momentum at 5:08.
Less than 30 seconds later, Osho posted a three ball of her own to further cut into Syracuse’s lead, 60-45. UM followed with five straight free throws to decrease the scoring margin to 10 with three minutes left on the clock. Despite the late comeback effort Syracuse kept the pressure to close out at Watsco, 65-60.
The Hurricanes will get back on the road and head to Charlottesville for a Thursday night matchup against the Cavaliers.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Miami Hurricanes Sunday Results
Miami Women's Basketball: Syracuse 65, Miami 60
