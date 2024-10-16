Miami Hurricanes Swimming & Diving Team Sweep ACC Awards; First Alert: Oct. 16, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes women’s swimming & diving team swept the Atlantic Coast Conference’s weekly awards for the second time this season.
After a standout weekend at the SMU Classic, Mia Vallée and Giulia Carvalho were recognized by the conference on Tuesday.
Vallée captured her second ACC Women’s Diver of the Week recognition of the fall after winning both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events in Dallas. The veteran diver opened the meet with a first-place score in the 3-meter on Friday evening (343.00) and followed that up with another impressive win Saturday on the 1-meter (303.05)
Carvalho posted Miami’s first three individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle (22.06), 100-yard butterfly (51.87) and 100-yard freestyle (48.56) to help propel the Hurricanes to a fourth-place finish. Carvalho’s performance included three NCAA ‘B’ cuts, two times that would have qualified her for the NCAA Championships a season ago, and the second-fastest time in the 100-yard freestyle in UM history.
Miami continues its season on Friday, Oct. 25 with a Homecoming meet against Rutgers and SMU. Action is set to begin at 1 p.m. from the Whitten Center Pool
We'll Leave You With This.......
The College Football Power Rankings had the University of Miami checking in at No. 4, up two spots from last week. Miami needs to defeat Louisville on Saturday and continue their winning ways. If they can go 1-0 every week, they will be a shoo-in for the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.