Miami legend Jimmy Graham announces his retirement from the NFL, retiring with the New Orleans Saints.

Justice Sandle

Mar 10, 2006; Greensboro, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard J.J. Redick pulls a rebound away from Miami Hurricanes (00) Jimmy Graham in the Blue Devils 80-76 victory against Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Bob Donnan
A legend in the orange and green sets his sights on retirement from the NFL at the conclusion of this season.

"What a journey," Graham said on his X.

While most known him for his electric time as one of the all time great tight ends in the NFL, he was also a monster for two sports in Coral Gables. Playing basketball and football, Graham name reached legendary status in college football.

He only played one season as a senior, racking in 17 receptions, 212 yards, and an impressive five touchdowns in that time. He spent most of his time playing power forward for UM, for four seasons, averaging four points and rebounds a game. He had some quality moments, but it was clear that his frame would dominate at a pro level. With Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, he hit another career peak.

Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) yells after catching a pass against
Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) yells after catching a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft, where he walked into the perfect situation in New Orleans. Using his 6-foot-8 frame to his advantage, he towered over corners and safeties who prayed to stop him, but it was never enough.

For his career, Graham played 13 seasons in the NFL and was the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader in 2013. That same year, he had his career best in touchdowns received (16) while also racking up more stats. He was selected for five Pro Bowls. He caught 719 career passes for 8,545 yards and 89 touchdowns, and, including the playoffs, Graham has 94 touchdowns, which is fifth all-time for NFL tight ends.

Is there a Hall of Fame case for one of the most dominant tight ends the NFL has ever seen, maybe, but he will be in the Saints' Ring of Honor in no time. Maybe one day, he will be in Canton as well.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

