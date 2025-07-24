Miami Legend Jimmy Graham Announces His Retirement
A legend in the orange and green sets his sights on retirement from the NFL at the conclusion of this season.
"What a journey," Graham said on his X.
While most known him for his electric time as one of the all time great tight ends in the NFL, he was also a monster for two sports in Coral Gables. Playing basketball and football, Graham name reached legendary status in college football.
He only played one season as a senior, racking in 17 receptions, 212 yards, and an impressive five touchdowns in that time. He spent most of his time playing power forward for UM, for four seasons, averaging four points and rebounds a game. He had some quality moments, but it was clear that his frame would dominate at a pro level. With Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, he hit another career peak.
He was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft, where he walked into the perfect situation in New Orleans. Using his 6-foot-8 frame to his advantage, he towered over corners and safeties who prayed to stop him, but it was never enough.
For his career, Graham played 13 seasons in the NFL and was the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader in 2013. That same year, he had his career best in touchdowns received (16) while also racking up more stats. He was selected for five Pro Bowls. He caught 719 career passes for 8,545 yards and 89 touchdowns, and, including the playoffs, Graham has 94 touchdowns, which is fifth all-time for NFL tight ends.
Is there a Hall of Fame case for one of the most dominant tight ends the NFL has ever seen, maybe, but he will be in the Saints' Ring of Honor in no time. Maybe one day, he will be in Canton as well.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.