Miami Superstar Sets New Single-Season Record After Monster Performance at No. 22 Pitt
Look past the All-American Freshman conversations with Malachi Toney. He is on pace for an First-Team All-American season as he closes out the regular season as one of the best receivers in the country.
The Miami Hurricanes' freshman superstar has also broken a decade-old record set by former Cane Ahmmon Richards, setting the freshman receiving record as he finishes with 970 yards to close the season.
He was also one catch short (84) of tying the 2023 receptions record set by Xavier Restrepo (85) in 2023.
"EARNED," Richards said on X. "Congratulations on this achievement! Welcome to legacy, it’s forever!! Can’t wait to watch the rest of your long career. Love!"
Toney has been the one who was promised for the Canes, living up to the "Baby Jesus" name and dominating game after game. He finishes the season with nine total touchdowns, rushing, catching, and throwing.
Against the Panthers, He finished the game accumulating over 165 total yards, including a passing and receiving touchdown. He was everything for the Hurricanes and one of the main reasons they are College Football Playoff contenders.
Toney finishes the season on a hot streak. He leads the freshman class with the most 100-yard games this season. He accomplished this against Pitt (126, 165 total), Virginia Tech (146, 162 total), Florida State (107), and Louisville (135, 149 total).
"Are you surprised?" Mario Cristobal said after the game. "Nobody else is…Mali’s just getting started. There isn’t a better freshman in the country…”
Toney was so good that Pitt Head coach Pat Narduzzi couldn't help but praise the talented player as well.
"I saw everything I expected, one of the most dynamic players in college football," Narduzzi said. "For him to throw a fade, he's throwing the ball well. He's a special player. He's hard to stop. We shoulda, coulda done a better job of stopping him."
Now the Hurricanes will wait to see if Toney will get a chance to grace the College Football Playoff. Cam Ward missed out on it last season as the electric Hurricanes offense failed to see him do otherworldly things. The same can be said for Malachi Toney, as many prepare the 2026 Heisman Campaign for the upcoming sophomore.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.