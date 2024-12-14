Miami's Cam Ward Case for the Heisman; First Alert: December 14, 2024
Is it likely? No, but Cam Ward has been one of the best players in the country this season and deserves to be in the final four of the Heisman race and one of the only players who has the chance and resume to raise the Heisman trophy at the end of the night
The 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award winner paces the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0), while ranking second in all of FBS in passing yards (4,123), passing yards per game (343.6), points responsible for (254) and total offense (359.9).
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller threw for 300 yards and totaled three touchdowns on 10 occasions en route to being named the ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
Ward set new single-season school records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards, becoming the first Miami student-athlete to tally seven straight 300-yard performances.
Ward has registered 155 career touchdown passes, tied for the NCAA Division I career record with Case Keenum (UH).
The fifth-year senior has thrown for 17,999 yards over his collegiate career, ranking him in the top five in NCAA history.
Ward, Travis Hunter, Dillon Gabriel, and Ashton Jeanty will all figure out who will hold up the trophy at the end of the night, but for now, Ward has a case to hold his own.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Swimming: Cincinnati & FAU CSCAA Open Water Nationals
Hurricanes Results:
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
President Joe Biden commuted the prison sentence of long-time Miami (FL) booster Nevin Shapiro as part of 1,499 commutations handed down by the administration on Thursday. Having pled guilty to eight felony counts for his role in a $900M+ Ponzi scheme, which he ran from his Capital Investments office, Shapiro was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. He entered in 2013 before being let out in April 2020 and placed on house arrest where he remained until Biden’s decision. Per TMZ, Shapiro previously admitted to providing improper benefits to players through his role as a booster with the school receiving NCAA sanctions