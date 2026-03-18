Two 2027 Five Star Recruits List Miami in Their Final Schools

The Miami Hurricanes continue to hit the 2027 recruiting class harder than anyone around the country. Mario Cristobal and staff want everyone but also knows that some will also see value in other teams.

The Hurricanes are already projected to land the top three recruits in the state of Florida, but they are also look out of state for some elite talent as well.

Two five-star recruits have listed the Hurricanes in their final schools, starting with cornerback John Meredith III from Arlington. TX. He is projected to land with the Texas A&M Aggies, but also has Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas in his final list.

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith III is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 175 CB from Arlington, TX is ranked as the No. 1 CB and a Top 3 Recruit on all websites



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/pU8dpck9kU pic.twitter.com/emYdbtDCa4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2026

The Hurricanes are also after the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 class, Ahmad Hudson. He is also a top 32 recruit in basketball, and has an interest in playing both sports if that were available to him. The five-star from Ruston, LA, has the Hurricanes, LSU, the Aggies, USC, Missouri, and Nebraska in his top six schools.

NEWS: Five-Star TE Ahmad Hudson is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 230 TE from Ruston, LA is ranked as the No. 1 TE in the ’27 Class and a Top 32 basketball recruit



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/b8Lcfu9iMo pic.twitter.com/Q8QO5JK1kH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 16, 2026

The Hurricanes have already landed one five-star recruit, WR Nick Leannar, but also have others on their mind. This is only the start of one of the most impressive classes in the country.

Miami Narrows the List for Florida's No. 1 Defensive Lineman

The 2027 recruiting class continues to have its eyes on the Miami Hurricanes. Coral Gables has grown into a hot spot for elite recruits, and it helps that the Canes want to find a way to make it a program seen as a respectable place to go.

For years, it had not been that way, but one National Championship appearance later, the Canes are now back in the driver's seat as one of the premier brands in the country. As such, UM has landed in the top team for the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida, Jamar Thompson.

Thompson also list, Michigan, Ohio State, and Auburn as his other schools to consisder.

Most signs point to the U for the 6-foot-3 athletic freak. Head coach Mario Cristobal has been spotted at many of his games over the past two seasons, as his job is never finished.

Miami's pass rush has shown it can do a lot with raw talent, similar to what Thompson has. Next season, the defensive line might be better even without Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr.

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