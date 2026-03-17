Miami Stars Named to NABC Division I All-Southeast District Teams
In this story:
University of Miami men’s basketball seniors Malik Reneau and Tre Donaldson were named to the NABC Division I All-Southeast District teams as voted on by the NACB-member coaches across the region.
Reneau was voted to the first team as Donaldson was voted to the second team.
Reneau, a Miami native, led the Hurricanes with 18.8 points per game and was second on the team in rebound at 6.6 per game. In ACC action, the forward averaged 18.1 points and 6.6 rebounds and recorded nine double-doubles and had a season-high 28 points in the win over Pitt. In the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, Reneau propelled Miami to victory over No. 24 Louisville as he had 24 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.
Donaldson facilitated the offense with 192 assists and was second on the team in scoring with 16.5 points. The Tallahassee, Florida, native had a career game in the win over Virginia Tech as the dropped a career-high 32 points and scored Miami’s last 15 points to secure a 67-66 victory. Donaldson has registered five double-doubles in points and assists, most recently in the win over Georgia Tech in which he had 27 points and 10 assists.
The duo and the Hurricanes return to action Friday as the No. 7 seed of the West Region in the NCAA Tournament and will take on 10th-seeded Missouri at 10:10 p.m. on TruTV.
Courtsey of Miami Athletics
AP Top 25
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (50), 32-2, 1418
- Arizona (7), 32-2, 1372
- Michigan, 31-2, 1310
- Florida, 26-7, 1221
- Houston, 28-6, 1214
- Iowa State, 27-7, 1096
- UConn, 29-5, 1032
- Purdue, 27-8, 912
- Virginia, 29-5, 903
- St. John's, 28-6, 860
- Michigan State, 25-7, 833
- Gonzaga, 30-3, 829
- Illinois, 24-8, 801
- Arkansas, 26-8, 750
- Nebraska, 26-6, 689
- Vanderbilt, 26-8, 538
- Kansas, 23-10, 503
- Alabama, 23-9, 438
- Wisconsin, 24-10, 392
- Texas Tech, 22-10, 376
- North Carolina, 24-8, 293
- Saint Mary's, 27-5, 113
- Louisville, 23-10, 112
- Tennessee, 22-11, 112 (tied with Louisville)
- Miami-Florida, 25-8, 110
Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Ohio) 100, BYU 62, UCLA 38, Utah St. 28, TCU 17, High Point 14, VCU 12, Clemson 9, Ohio St. 5, Kentucky 4, Saint Louis 3, Akron 3, Santa Clara 2, McNeese St. 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Duke (26), 32-2, 770
- Arizona (5), 32-2, 744
- Michigan, 31-2, 718
- Florida, 26-7, 656
- Houston, 28-6, 653
- Iowa State, 27-7, 586
- UConn, 29-5, 570
- Virginia, 29-5, 531
- St. John's, 28-6, 514
- Gonzaga, 30-3, 470
- Michigan State, 25-7, 450
- Illinois, 24-8, 437
- Purdue, 26-8, 416
- Nebraska, 26-6, 395
- Arkansas, 26-8, 381
- Vanderbilt, 26-8, 316
- Kansas, 23-10, 242
- Alabama, 23-9, 239
- Texas Tech, 22-10, 228
- Wisconsin, 24-10
- North Carolina, 24-8, 149
- Saint Mary's, 2705, 103
- Miami-Florida, 25-8, 76
- Louisville, 23-10, 56
- Tennessee, 22-11, 55
Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Miami (OH).
Others Receiving Votes: Miami (OH) 36; UCLA 31; Utah State 23; BYU 14; Villanova 11; Saint Louis 7; VCU 5; South Florida 1; Santa Clara 1; Ohio State 1; Akron 1;
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5