Miami Stars Named to NABC Division I All-Southeast District Teams

University of Miami men’s basketball seniors Malik Reneau and Tre Donaldson were named to the NABC Division I All-Southeast District teams as voted on by the NACB-member coaches across the region.

Reneau was voted to the first team as Donaldson was voted to the second team.

Reneau, a Miami native, led the Hurricanes with 18.8 points per game and was second on the team in rebound at 6.6 per game. In ACC action, the forward averaged 18.1 points and 6.6 rebounds and recorded nine double-doubles and had a season-high 28 points in the win over Pitt. In the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, Reneau propelled Miami to victory over No. 24 Louisville as he had 24 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.

Donaldson facilitated the offense with 192 assists and was second on the team in scoring with 16.5 points. The Tallahassee, Florida, native had a career game in the win over Virginia Tech as the dropped a career-high 32 points and scored Miami’s last 15 points to secure a 67-66 victory. Donaldson has registered five double-doubles in points and assists, most recently in the win over Georgia Tech in which he had 27 points and 10 assists.

The duo and the Hurricanes return to action Friday as the No. 7 seed of the West Region in the NCAA Tournament and will take on 10th-seeded Missouri at 10:10 p.m. on TruTV.

Courtsey of Miami Athletics

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (50), 32-2, 1418 Arizona (7), 32-2, 1372 Michigan, 31-2, 1310 Florida, 26-7, 1221 Houston, 28-6, 1214 Iowa State, 27-7, 1096 UConn, 29-5, 1032 Purdue, 27-8, 912 Virginia, 29-5, 903 St. John's, 28-6, 860 Michigan State, 25-7, 833 Gonzaga, 30-3, 829 Illinois, 24-8, 801 Arkansas, 26-8, 750 Nebraska, 26-6, 689 Vanderbilt, 26-8, 538 Kansas, 23-10, 503 Alabama, 23-9, 438 Wisconsin, 24-10, 392 Texas Tech, 22-10, 376 North Carolina, 24-8, 293 Saint Mary's, 27-5, 113 Louisville, 23-10, 112 Tennessee, 22-11, 112 (tied with Louisville) Miami-Florida, 25-8, 110

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Ohio) 100, BYU 62, UCLA 38, Utah St. 28, TCU 17, High Point 14, VCU 12, Clemson 9, Ohio St. 5, Kentucky 4, Saint Louis 3, Akron 3, Santa Clara 2, McNeese St. 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Duke (26), 32-2, 770 Arizona (5), 32-2, 744 Michigan, 31-2, 718 Florida, 26-7, 656 Houston, 28-6, 653 Iowa State, 27-7, 586 UConn, 29-5, 570 Virginia, 29-5, 531 St. John's, 28-6, 514 Gonzaga, 30-3, 470 Michigan State, 25-7, 450 Illinois, 24-8, 437 Purdue, 26-8, 416 Nebraska, 26-6, 395 Arkansas, 26-8, 381 Vanderbilt, 26-8, 316 Kansas, 23-10, 242 Alabama, 23-9, 239 Texas Tech, 22-10, 228 Wisconsin, 24-10 North Carolina, 24-8, 149 Saint Mary's, 2705, 103 Miami-Florida, 25-8, 76 Louisville, 23-10, 56 Tennessee, 22-11, 55

Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Miami (OH).

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (OH) 36; UCLA 31; Utah State 23; BYU 14; Villanova 11; Saint Louis 7; VCU 5; South Florida 1; Santa Clara 1; Ohio State 1; Akron 1;

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: