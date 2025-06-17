All Hurricanes

Miami's Sebastian the Ibis Tabbed for the Mascot Hall of Fame

Some fun news for the summer as the Hurricanes land another party in the Hall of Fame as Sebastian the Ibis will enter the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Justice Sandle

Sep 14, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis reacts from the field prior to the start of the second quarter against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
 The Mascot Hall of Fame (MHOF) is thrilled to unveil the five newest members joining its legendary ranks as part of the Class of 2025!

In a whirlwind of fur, feathers, and face paint, the nation tuned in this morning to Good Morning America for the highly anticipated announcement. After a record-setting nomination and voting process, the Mascot Hall of Fame is proud to induct five icons who have thrilled crowds, rallied fans, and represented their teams with spirit and heart.

Meet the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2025:

● Blitz – Seattle Seahawks (NFL)
● Fredbird – St. Louis Cardinals (MLB)
● S.J. Sharkie – San Jose Sharks (NHL)
Sebastian the Ibis – University of Miami (NCAA)
● TORO – Houston Texans (NFL)

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the team onto the field before the
These fan-favorite mascots were selected from a competitive ballot of 28 nominees, curated by the MHOF Executive Committee. Over 125,000 votes were cast during a spirited two-week voting period in May, reflecting the passion and dedication of sports fans nationwide.

Each mascot inducted has demonstrated excellence in character, performance, community impact, and fun, core values that define the mission of the Mascot Hall of Fame. Their unique
personalities and consistent engagement have made them cultural icons in their cities and beyond.

What’s Next?

Induction ceremonies will be held in each mascot’s home city, offering fans a front-row seat to celebrate their local legend. Dates and details will be announced soon—follow along at mascothalloffame.com and on our social channels to catch every pom-pom shake and confetti cannon blast.

“Each of these mascots brings joy, energy, and creativity to their communities,” said David Raymond, original performer of the Phillie Phanatic and founder of the Mascot Hall of Fame. “They are more than just sideline entertainers—they are ambassadors of spirit and goodwill.”

About the Mascot Hall of Fame

The Mascot Hall of Fame recognizes professional and collegiate mascots that have made a significant impact in their sport and community. The MHOF combines family fun with mascot history, offering immersive exhibits, educational programs, and high-energy events that bring the past to life.

Whether you’re a sports die-hard or just in it for your favorite dancing character, the Mascot Hall of Fame has something for everyone. Visit mascothalloffame.com.

Courtesy Mascot Hall of Fame

Published
