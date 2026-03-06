Miami Lands Elite Home Town Receiver For the 2027 Class
In this story:
Recruiting continues to be elite for the Miami Hurricanes as they land five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear, who commits to his hometown team.
Lennear has been on the Hurricanes' radar for a while and was even spotted wearing the Hurricanes during the team's trip to the National Championship game, joyous about one of his top schools.
The Hurricanes were seen as a favorite to land the 6-foot receiver, who could pair alongside Malachi Toney during his final season with the Hurricanes. Lennear chose the Hurricanes, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Syracuse, and Texas A&M.
“This weekend showed me Miami is building something special,” Leanner told On3. “Coach Cristobal’s vision, the energy around the program, and the way they’re recruiting make me excited to be part of bringing the Hurricanes back to the top.”
Leanner is one of the best route runners in the country at a very young age. His ability to attack deep and play in the lane continues to grow, making him the perfect target for the Canes.
Lennear becomes the first five-star commit of the Canes this season. He is ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver and is a top-20 player in the country. Ahead of this commitment, the Canes were ranked as the No. 22 class in the country. Now, the Canes will look to add more players to the class at the top level.
More Elite Home Town Talent?
Moreover, he isn't the only South Florida player that Cristoabl and his staff have an eye on. The No. 3 player in the 2027 class and top offensive lineman, Mark Matthews from Fort Lauderdale, also has the Canes high on his list of top schools.
"The early prediction remains on Miami. I like where the Hurricanes stand with the local road grater, Mark Matthews," On3's Steve Wiltfong said. "Several programs are pushing for Mark Matthews, but I think Miami is going to be tough to beat."
The 2027 class is starting to take shape for the Hurricanes now that they have a strong idea of what they need for the future.
The Hurricanes have proven to be a successful brand once again, and with the upcoming NFL Draft, many more will see that Miami is a place that is producing some of the best talent in the country.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5