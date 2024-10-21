All Hurricanes

Miami Volleyball Pick Up Another Sweep On The Season; First Alert: October 21, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; A Miami Hurricanes fan cheers during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; A Miami Hurricanes fan cheers during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The University of Miami volleyball team (13-6, 4-4) swept the Boston College Eagles (8-12, 1-7) on Sunday afternoon in the Margot Connell Recreation Center.

The Hurricanes tallied 45 kills, 44 digs, 10 service aces and eight blocks. Sophomore Grace Lopez led the team with 11 kills, while redshirt freshman Ariana Rodriguez tallied nine kills, six aces, and two blocks.

The Hurricanes will travel to North Carolina to face Duke and UNC on Oct. 25 and 27, respectively.

Hurricanes Schedule

Hurricanes Results:

Volleyball: Miami 3, Boston College 0

Did You Notice.....

Miami women's basketball has picked up another recruit in 4-star forward Danielle Osho. She is the No. 52 players in the espnW top 100.

We'll Leave You With This....

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/All Things Canes