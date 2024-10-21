Miami Volleyball Pick Up Another Sweep On The Season; First Alert: October 21, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
The University of Miami volleyball team (13-6, 4-4) swept the Boston College Eagles (8-12, 1-7) on Sunday afternoon in the Margot Connell Recreation Center.
The Hurricanes tallied 45 kills, 44 digs, 10 service aces and eight blocks. Sophomore Grace Lopez led the team with 11 kills, while redshirt freshman Ariana Rodriguez tallied nine kills, six aces, and two blocks.
The Hurricanes will travel to North Carolina to face Duke and UNC on Oct. 25 and 27, respectively.
Hurricanes Schedule
Hurricanes Results:
Volleyball: Miami 3, Boston College 0
Did You Notice.....
Miami women's basketball has picked up another recruit in 4-star forward Danielle Osho. She is the No. 52 players in the espnW top 100.
We'll Leave You With This....
