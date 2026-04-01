Miami's Offense Continues to Rise as the Best in the Country Against Florida Gulf Coast

The Miami Hurricanes continue to surge at the right time, and it starts with remaining undefeated during mid-week games.

The Hurricanes' offense ignites once again against another hot offensive team, Florida Gulf Coast, defeating the Eagles 12-4.

The Hurricanes saw their offense perform to the standard they expected to start the season. Moreover, the resurgence of Jake Ogden has helped the Canes offensively.

Ogden started the season slowly, batting .256, but once he entered the Clemson series, a flip had switched. All it takes is for one game to go your way, and for him, the series reminded the team what it could be when he is playing at an outstanding level.

RBI single from Oggy 👏 pic.twitter.com/v5QaAEFA1e — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 31, 2026

Against the Eagles, Ogden would remain hot, battling 4-4, with a double and bringing in a run as well. Moreover, the Canes offense would find itself feeding off his energy. The Hurricanes' offense would finish with 14 hits and 12 runs.

Another positive has been Derek Williams playing out of his mind and, statistically, the team's best hitter. He added to his home run total (11), blasting a three-run homer that would open the floodgates for the Canes.

Derek Williams' return was always going to be a positive, but he's playing at an other worldly level right now. pic.twitter.com/HHX3miWrNj — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) March 31, 2026

The Eagles would start to add runs as the Canes still don't have a solid rotation yet, with TJ Coats, Jake Dorn (sharp), freshman Lonzo Drummond (who looked very sharp), and Tate DeRias taking common of the mound.

Nevertheless, the Canes offense would continue to highlight why they are on another level, with a Brylan West homer. He smoked a ball on the scoreboard. For a contact hitter, he holds a lot of power, and if the opportunity presents itself, he can also hit similarly to Williams, Alex Sosa, and Daniel Cuvet.

Brylan go boom 💣 pic.twitter.com/ke3mYbn6af — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 1, 2026

Cuvet and Sosa would also be instrumental to the night, bringing in a combined four runs. Both would have a bases-clearing double that would continue the Canes' onslaught against the Eagles.

The Hurricanes would have a chance to run-rule the Eagles, but head coach J.D. Aretaga would pull the plug and throw in the bench, who almost did it themselves.

Now the Hurricanes will look to use that offense and continue their hot streak against Virginia Tech during their weekend series. The Canes have now won eight of their last nine games, while dealing with holes on both sides of the ball.

If they can clean up those issues, the Canes could find a way back in the ranks next week or the week after.

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