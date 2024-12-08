Miami Volleyball Season Ends to Nebraska; First Alert: December 7, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (22-11, 12-8 ACC) fell, 3-0, to the No. 3 Nebraska Cornhuskers (31-2, 19-1 BIG 10) in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Hurricanes tallied 32 kills, 35 digs and seven blocks. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the team with 14 kills and three blocks, while senior Ashley Carr earned five blocks and three kills.
Miami started off with early blocks from Heredia Colon and Carr to trail 11-8. Nebraska maintained the lead after a 4-1 run to go up 19-12. The Hurricanes fought to take three consecutive points to cut the deficit to 21-17. The Cornhuskers ultimately took set one, 25-19, despite Miami’s five blocks.
The Hurricanes kept it close with Nebraska, only being down 9-7. The Cornhuskers then found momentum for a 7-2 run to lead 16-9. Nebraska took control of the second set after four blocks to earn set two, 25-14.
Despite Nebraska earning an early advantage, Heredia Colon tallied back-to kills to climb back and trail 12-9. The Cornhuskers never let up and went on to claim 14 kills and four blocks to take the final set, 25-18.
Miami finished the season with a 22-11 record, four ranked wins and two All-ACC honorees.
