Miami Volleyball Topples Top Four Team, Extending Win Streak to 15
The University of Miami volleyball team (15-1, 5-0 ACC) reverse swept the No. 4 Pitt Panthers (12-3, 4-1 ACC) on Friday night at the Knight Sports Complex.
Miami’s 15th straight win matches the program’s best start, dating back to the second year of the program’s rebirth, when they started 15-0.
The Hurricanes tallied 58 kills, 47 digs, nine blocks and eight aces in a five-set thriller over No. 4 Pitt. Senior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the way with a program record 38 kills, while Ariana Rodriguez posted 46 assists and 12 digs.
The first set was tight throughout, with Heredia Colon and Dalia Wilson combining for late kills to give Miami a 24-23 edge before Pitt rallied for the 26-24 win. The Panthers carried the momentum into set two, taking advantage of Miami errors to go up 2-0 after a 25-14 set.
The Hurricanes responded hitting .500 in the third set. Heredia Colon tallied seven kills and Rodriguez added two aces as Miami snuck in with the 25-22 set win. The energy carried into the fourth as Wilson and freshman Sonja Danilovic sparked a 7-1 start, helping the Hurricanes take it 25-19 and force a deciding set.
Miami held the lead but kept it close with back-to-back kills from Heredia Colon and Jazmin Vergara. Pitt tied it at 11-all but Miami ultimately closed it out 15-13 for their highest ranked win at home.
The Hurricanes will remain home to host No. 10 SMU on Sunday.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Two Heisman Trophy Winners Set to Receive On-Campus Statues
University of Miami Athletics announced Thursday that Hurricanes supporter Max Chira has made a generous $1.81 million gift that will construct life-sized statues of Miami’s two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks – Vinny Testaverde and Gino Torretta -- on campus.
Chira’s contribution includes a significant donation to the newly launched Victory Fund. The remaining funds will be used to create the statues of Testaverde and Torretta, which will be displayed outside the Schwartz Center for Athletic Excellence. Additionally, the gift will establish the Chira Architecture Student Award, a one-time prize for a University of Miami graduate student contributing to the project.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.