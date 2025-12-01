Miami Volleyball Earns Fifth Seed in the NCAA Tournament
The University of Miami volleyball team is headed to the postseason for the fifth straight season, earning an at-large berth in the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, as announced by the selection committee Sunday evening.
The No. 13 ranked Hurricanes, who finished the regular season with a 26-5 overall record and a 16-4 mark in conference play, earned the No. 5 seed and will travel to Lawrence, Kan., to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (25-6, 12-4 AAC) in the first round on Dec. 4.
Host and fourth-seeded Kansas will face High Point to round out the bracket in Lawrence, with Miami playing the winner of their match on Dec. 5.
This marks the program’s 14th overall NCAA Volleyball Championship appearance and ninth under head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara.
Miami opened the season matching its best start in program history, 15-1, and tallied a top five victory over No. 4 Pitt, followed by a sweep over No. 15 UNC and reverse sweep against No. 19 UNC.
University of Miami head women’s golf coach Janice Olivencia announced the signing of three student-athletes, Bella Dovhey (Orlando, Fla.), Kai Trump (Stuart, Fla.), and Carlee Rogers (Chattanooga, Tenn.), on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The trio will join the Hurricanes for the 2026-27 season.
A dominant force on the Florida junior and amateur circuit, Bella Dovhey joins Miami with one of the most impressive resumes in the 2026 class. Dovhey captured the 2023 Sunshine State Women’s Amateur title and finished runner-up in both 2022 and 2024. She also earned a first-place status at the 2023 NXXT Women’s Pro Tour event in Orlando, highlighted by rounds of 70, 70, 73.
A rising player on the Srixon Medalist Tour, AJGA, and South Florida PGA circuits, Kai Trump has established a substantial presence in Florida’s top junior competitions.
Trump has posted numerous strong finishes, including runner-up at the 2025 Major Championship at Village Golf Course, third at Lost City Golf Club, and second at the 2024 Martin County Junior Open. She’s also earned top 10 results at the Cognizant High School Invitational (2025) and Martin Downs Medalist Tour event (2024), along with being a key leader in in her high school’s four consecutive district team titles.
“Kai will bring tremendous energy and excitement to Miami,” Olivencia said. “She’s a multi-sport athlete with a strong competitive spirit and a true love for the game of golf. Kai is very committed to her growth, both as a player and as a person, and her emphasis on development will continue to lead her to new heights. Kai has big goals for Canes Golf, with the work ethic to match.”
