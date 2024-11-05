Miami Women's Basketball Dominate Second Half In Win; First Alert; November 5, 2024
It was a slow first half but the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team took care of business against Stetson 78-53 in the opening game of the season.
With children streaming at the top of their lungs after anything the Lady Canes did, they started to find their rhythm as a team thanks to the dominant performance from Notre Dame Transfer Nat Marshall and the dynamic duo between Hanna and Hailey Cavinder.
Hanna finished with the highest plus/minus on the team with 34 and played often with her sister(something that did not happen a lot during their previous tenure with the Hurricanes)
The Hurricanes hounded the glass finishing with 58 rebounds. That tell you how much miss was going on but in the first game of the season, the hustle effort was all that could be asked.
The Canes will return to the court next Monday, Nov. 11, when they are slated to host Jacksonville at 7 p.m.
Hurricanes Schedule:
ITA Golf Championships
Hurricanes Results:
Men's Basketball: Miami 113, FDU 72
Women's Basketball: Miami 78, Stetson 53
Did You Notice....
- Grace Lopez and Ariana Rodriguez claimed ACC Player of the Week honors, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon.
- Miami’s 113 points are the most by a Hurricane team since Feb. 28, 1987, when Miami scored 115 against Coppin State. The Hurricanes shot 66.7 percent from the field, tying the program record for single-game field goal percentage which was last set on Dec. 3, 2005 against Birmingham Southern.