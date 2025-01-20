Miami Women's Basketball Extends Its Losing Streak to six; First Alert: January 20, 2025
The struggles of the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team and the other team that plays on the hardwood begin to be left unnoticed. Miami Women's basketball (11-7, 1-6 ACC) is in a skid dropping their last six and missing one of their star players.
The Hurricanes dropped their sixth consecutive contest Sunday afternoon, falling on the road to Florida State (15-4, 5-2) by a final score of 88-66.
Before the start of ACC play, the Hurricanes were 11-1 with the only loss coming in the ACC/SEC challenge to Vanderbilt. Since the start of conference play, the Hurricanes have struggled and missing transfer big Nat Marshall has not helped. She has arguably been the best player on the team alongside Haley Cavinder and Jasmyne Roberts.
Miami shot 41.0 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the arc, and 66.7 percent at the free throw line throughout the contest.
Florida State knocked down 8-14 shots, including 6-10 3-pointers in the third quarter to push their advantage up to 15 points entering the final frame.
Miami was then outscored 24-17 over the final 10 minutes of play, as they went on to fall to the Seminoles.
No games or matches scheduled for Jan. 20
Women's Basketball: Florida State 88, Miami 66
