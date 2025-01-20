All Hurricanes

Miami Women's Basketball Extends Its Losing Streak to six; First Alert: January 20, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Mar 26, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jasmyne Roberts (4) steps towards the basket against LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris (45) during the NCAA Women s Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2023; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jasmyne Roberts (4) steps towards the basket against LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris (45) during the NCAA Women s Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The struggles of the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team and the other team that plays on the hardwood begin to be left unnoticed. Miami Women's basketball (11-7, 1-6 ACC) is in a skid dropping their last six and missing one of their star players.

The Hurricanes dropped their sixth consecutive contest Sunday afternoon, falling on the road to Florida State (15-4, 5-2) by a final score of 88-66.

Before the start of ACC play, the Hurricanes were 11-1 with the only loss coming in the ACC/SEC challenge to Vanderbilt. Since the start of conference play, the Hurricanes have struggled and missing transfer big Nat Marshall has not helped. She has arguably been the best player on the team alongside Haley Cavinder and Jasmyne Roberts.

Miami shot 41.0 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the arc, and 66.7 percent at the free throw line throughout the contest.

Florida State knocked down 8-14 shots, including 6-10 3-pointers in the third quarter to push their advantage up to 15 points entering the final frame.

Miami was then outscored 24-17 over the final 10 minutes of play, as they went on to fall to the Seminoles.

Hurricanes Schedule:

No games or matches scheduled for Jan. 20

Hurricanes Results:

Women's Basketball: Florida State 88, Miami 66

Quote of the Day:

Howard Schnellenberger gets instructions from referee Steve LaMantia for the coin toss before the Miami Hurricanes vs Florid
Howard Schnellenberger gets instructions from referee Steve LaMantia for the coin toss before the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida on September 11, 2015. / Allen Eyestone via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“Never quit. If you never quit, you never lose. The clock just ran out.”

Howard Schnellenberger

We'll Leave You With This.....

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/All Things Canes