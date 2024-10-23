Micah Parsons Wears A Cam Ward Jersey; First Alert: October 23, 2024

All Hurricanes

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Micah Parsons was doing his podcast on Monday and appeared wearing a Cam Ward Jersey. Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker from Penn State, is a big Cam Ward fan.

Earlier this month, Parson was quoted as saying he wanted Ward on his team.

“From what I’ve seen on the football field, when you talk about a quarterback I’d want on my team, it would be Cam Ward," Parson said. "He has the chance to be the first quarterback taken [in the draft]. He’s one of them ones.”

Ward is among the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy and has led the Hurricanes to a No. 6 ranking in the latest AP Poll. The Hurricanes (7-0) will face intra-state rival Florida State on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Hurricanes Results:

The University of Miami golf team tallied its first team victory of the season Tuesday afternoon, shooting 10-over-par to win the 2024 Mercedes Benz Collegiate in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ward earned five weekly honors this week for his performance against Louisville last Saturday.

