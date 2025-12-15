Micah Parsons Shares Uplifting Statement After Season-Ending ACL Injury
The Packers received the Micah Parsons injury update the team was dreading on Monday morning—the star linebacker did tear his ACL, putting him out for the rest of the 2025 season.
Shortly after the unfortunate news dropped, Parsons himself posted a message to fans, ending the statement with “I will rise again.”
“I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated. This injury is my greatest test—a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it. I’m deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love, and belief in me during this season. I trust His timing, His plan, and His purpose. I will rise again.”
With the ACL tear, Parsons will likely be out for around nine months. That allows him to return around the time the 2026 season starts. Or at least the Packers hope.
Parsons still has three years left on the deal he signed with the Packers after being traded from the Cowboys back in August. The 26-year-old finished his first season in Green Bay with 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.