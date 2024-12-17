Pop Tarts Bowl To Introduce Edible Trophy; First Alert: December 17, 2024
The Pop-Tarts Bowl on Sunday came out with its new trophy, which includes a working toaster. The toaster was made courtesy of GE Appliances.
There will also be new mascots for the Dec. 28 game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Last season, the Pop-Tarts Bowl unveiled the first ever edible mascot. The players of the winning team were shown eating a giant toasted Pop-Tart mascot. The gave will have new mascots beginning this season.
The trophy will also come with a functional toaster oven, used to toast the Pop-Tarts. Who will hoist the edible trophy is yet to be determined.
Kansas State beat NC State 28-19 in last year's game. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
The Hurricanes will be led by Heisman finalist Cam Ward and running back Damien Martinez. All-American wide receiver Xavier Restrepo has not decided whether he will opt out of the game or not.
Did You Notice?
Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo were named first-team AP All-Americans this season.
[While being inducted into the University of Miami Ring of Honor] "Before I get started just let me say that the camaraderie here at Miami is unbelievable. During my highlight film (they played before the players took the podium) Bernie Kosar was ripping me because they showed a screen pass. Kosar said: "That's your highlight film? Is that the best you got?"- Jimmy Johnson, Hall of Fame Coach