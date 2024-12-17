All Hurricanes

Pop Tarts Bowl To Introduce Edible Trophy; First Alert: December 17, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Scott Salomon

Dec 28, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; the Pop-Tarts bowl mascot Strawberry performs for the crowd after a game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats at Camping World Stadium.
Dec 28, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; the Pop-Tarts bowl mascot Strawberry performs for the crowd after a game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pop-Tarts Bowl on Sunday came out with its new trophy, which includes a working toaster. The toaster was made courtesy of GE Appliances.

There will also be new mascots for the Dec. 28 game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Last season, the Pop-Tarts Bowl unveiled the first ever edible mascot. The players of the winning team were shown eating a giant toasted Pop-Tart mascot. The gave will have new mascots beginning this season.

The trophy will also come with a functional toaster oven, used to toast the Pop-Tarts. Who will hoist the edible trophy is yet to be determined.

Kansas State beat NC State 28-19 in last year's game. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Hurricanes will be led by Heisman finalist Cam Ward and running back Damien Martinez. All-American wide receiver Xavier Restrepo has not decided whether he will opt out of the game or not.

Hurricanes Schedule:

No games scheduled.

Hurricanes Results:

No games played.

Did You Notice?

Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo were named first-team AP All-Americans this season.

[While being inducted into the University of Miami Ring of Honor] "Before I get started just let me say that the camaraderie here at Miami is unbelievable. During my highlight film (they played before the players took the podium) Bernie Kosar was ripping me because they showed a screen pass. Kosar said: "That's your highlight film? Is that the best you got?"

Jimmy Johnson, Hall of Fame Coach

We Will Leave You With This.....

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/All Things Canes