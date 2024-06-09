A Positive Weekend For Recruiting For Miami; First Alert: June 9, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes hosted its second-largest visit for the summer on Saturday and there was a lot of positive feedback from the recruits. Notable commits on the visit consist of three-star quarterback Luke Nickel and tight end Brock Schott.
It has been proven repeatedly that head coach Mario Cristobal is one of the best recruiters in the country. With notable five-star Elijah Griffin and four-star prospects Cortez Smith and Gavin Nix in the building, Cristobal has his A-game on to get the job done with many of these game-changing high school recruits.
One of the top names that took the visit is five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and he has been on the radar of the hurricanes for quite some time. He still has offers from Georgia, USC, Alabama, and other top programs in the country but the Savannah, GA native was excited about his visit and the possibilities the program can bring him.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Bulldogs Results
NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships (Day 5)
- Christina Warren earns Second Team All-American honors after jumping 12.96m (42 feet, 6.25 inches) in the women’s triple jump.
- Kennedy Sauder earns Second Team All-American honors after jumping 2.12m (6 feet, 11.5 inches) in the men’s high jump.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
84 Days
