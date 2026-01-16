Is Jai Lucas the Lead Candidate for ACC Coach of the Year?

A turnaround this fast is expected for a tenured head coach entering a new program, but for Jai Lucas in his first year as the Miami Hurricanes head coach, he has turned around the program's current trajectory of making the NCAA tournament to possibly being a Sweet 16 team.

He has been a godsend for the 15-2, 4-0 ACC Hurricanes, and now he is leading the Hurricanes, who are on a ten-game win streak, into battle on the road against No. 22 Clemson, looking for the team's first ranked win of the season.

He is starting to get praise from all over, and some are beginning to say he is an ACC Coach of the Year candidate.

"Miami is 15-2 in Year 1 under Jai Lucas and 3-0 in true road games," Jon Roestien tweeted on X. "Loved the roster post-portal, but did not see this out of the gate from a first-time head coach. Guy is an ACC Coach of the Year candidate."

The only two losses came against ranked teams, BYU and Florida, before conference play, when roles were not set in stone. The Canes have only gotten better from those losses and now have a chance to prove that against the Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern on the CW Network.

How to Watch: Miami at No. 22 Clemson

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers

When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2:15 p.m ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum

TV: The CW Network

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Miami Player to Watch: Shelton Henderson

Henderson is a few three-throw makes away from averaging 17 points a game for the Miami Hurricanes. There is still more for him to learn, but he is quickly approaching that superstar level that many expected to see. He needs to slow down with the fouls so he can stay longer on the court, so he can be maximized.

Clemson Player to Watch: Nick Davidson

The Nevada transfer is coming off his best game of the season as the Tigers roared past the Boston College Golden Eagles. He scored a season high 25 points with 21 coming in the first half. The star transfer is starting to find his footing on the roster, and they are getting what they want out of him.

