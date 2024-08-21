CBS Analyst Believe The Hurricanes Can Go Undefeated; First Alert: August 21, 2024

All Hurricanes

Nov 24, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Colbie Young (4) dives for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

CBS college football analyst Emory Hunt has high praise and expecations for the Miami Hurricanes.

Not only does he have the Hurricanes winning the ACC, he also has quarterback Cam Ward as a Heisman Finalist, and be the next undefeated team to come out of the ACC.

Another top analyst in college sports is putting more hype behind the Hurricanes as the season starts next week, This is only preseason hype as it continues to ramp up but the Hurricanes have a chance to prove why they are back and better than ever.

