Daniel Cuvet Named Freshman All-American; First Alert: June 11, 2024
For the star third base freshman, it was no surprise that he has been named a freshman All-American the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced on Monday afternoon.
He was listed alongside 34 other top freshman in the country but he was the standout among the group. The 6-foot-3 inches, 237-pound freshman became the first UM freshman to lead his club in average (.351), home runs and RBI.
He also earn ACC All-Freshman honors during his historic first campaign for the green, orange, and white. He has announced that he will be returning to the program, and he looks to be a top prospect for the upcoming MLB draft and a lock for the first round with another impressive campaign.
Did you notice....
- University of Miami head women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced the addition of transfer Raquel Gonzalez on Monday.
