Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked things up right where they left off in the World Series rematch, dismantling the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

The series will continue on Tuesday with a pitching matchup of Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Kevin Gausman, the same pitching matchup we saw in both Games 2 and 6 in the World Series, both of which were won by Los Angeles.

Will the Dodgers win again tonight, or is there a different way we should be betting on this game? Let's take a look.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+108)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Dodgers -154

Blue Jays +130

Total

OVER 7.5 (-118)

UNDER 7.5 (-104)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Toronto: Kevin Gausman, RHP (0-0, 0.75 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Sportsnet, TBS, TVA Sports

Dodgers record: 8-2

Blue Jays record: 4-6

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet

Kevin Gausman 7+ Strikeouts (-104)

Kevin Gausman's strikeout numbers have been otherworldly to start the 2026 campaign. He has struck out 21 batters across 12.0 innings pitched for an eye-popping strikeout rate of 15.8 per nine innings. Obviously, those numbers won't remain that high all season, but let's see if the betting market has adjusted enough for how he's pitched through his first two starts.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER in tonight's World Series rematch:

We could be in for a pitchers' duel in the World Series rematch tonight. Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays will face Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers. These two pitchers faced each other twice in the World Series, both of which proved to be low-scoring affairs. A strong pitching matchup paired with the Blue Jays' struggling offense leads me to bet on the UNDER tonight.

Pick: Under 7.5 (-104) via FanDuel

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