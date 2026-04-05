Daniel Cuvet Claims Hurricanes History As Miami Detonates on Virginia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It is no secret that Daniel Cuvet is one of the best hitters the Miami Hurricanes baseball program has seen, and now, he continues to climb the history books, making sure his name isn't forgotten.

Miami routed Virginia Tech 8-6, a lot closer thanks to the final inning, with the Hokies throwing up four runs. UM would score five in the fourth inning, highlighted by the star player having some fun. Baseball is a game of consistent history changers and makers, and Cuvet is making it for the Canes.

The All-American third baseman stands alone in third place on the Hurricanes all-time career home runs list, adding his 53rd against the Hokies, passing Yonder Alonso, who held 52.

Daniel Cuvet now stands alone in third place on Miami’s all-time career home runs list with 53, passing Yonder Alonso's 52 career homers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IlzfhTKIQX — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 4, 2026

"It's super cool and it's an honor," Cuvet said. "Yonder has been great for the program, and super happy to able to to apart of it and be apart of history. It's super cool for me to be recognized up there with some of the greats that came before me so thankful for that."

Moreover, head coach J.D Arteaga couldn't be happier about Cuvet climbing the ranks. He knew he was a special talent from the beginning, and watching him pan out has been a privilege.

"Let's see what happens at the end of the year," Arteaga said. "He's not done yet. He's a guy that, I don't want to say a slow starter, but he definitely finishes better at the end."

The Hurricanes' offense continues to play at another level. They have top-10 production, while the pitching is starting to come around.

For Cuvet, the time for him will come in the postseason to lead the Canes, but for now, he can sit back and collect more homers while the offense continues to detonate against teams.

"I think everyday when we show up to practice and get into the game it's about accountability and everyone being on the same page and having the same goal of winning," Cuvet said. "I think that common mentality is starting to click, and everyone is finding their role so. Each individual on the team is starting to do their thing."

The Hurricanes will return to Mark Light Stadium on Easter with their Sunday best, looking to earn their first ACC series sweep of the season.

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