Game Day For Football And Volley Gets Back On Track; First Alert: October 5, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
The University of Miami volleyball team (10-4) sweeps the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-7) Friday night in the Cassell Coliseum to get its first win in ACC play for the season.
The Hurricanes totaled 47 kills, 46 digs, 12 blocks, and four service aces to secure the dominant win. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon and sophomore Grace Lopez had nearly identical stats, with both Hurricanes combined for 30 kills and hit on a .444 clip with nine digs.
Miami will remain on the road to face Virginia on Oct. 6 in Charlottesville, Va.
Hurricanes Results:
Volleyball: Miami 3, Virginia Tech 0
Hurricanes Schedule
Football: How to Watch: No. 8 Miami vs. Cal; Week 6 College Football TV Schedule
Did You Notice......
- The University of Miami cross country team sets its sights on their second meet of the 2024 season at Lehigh University’s Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Penn.
We'll Leave You With This...
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube
Published