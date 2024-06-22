Miami Baseball Lands Eight on ACC All-Academic Team; First Alert: June 22, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes baseball program excelled in the classroom this past semester as eight players landed spots on the ACC All-Academic Team on Friday. The eight selections match a program record set in 2019.
Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Baseball Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in 20 percent.
Junior left-handed pitcher Herick Hernandez (economics), freshman infielder Antonio Jimenez (public relations), freshman outfielder Jake Kulikowski (sport administration), junior right-handed pitcher Slaide Naturman (sport administration), freshman right-handed pitcher Nick Robert (sport administration), graduate infielder JD Urso (liberal studies), redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Brian Walters (sport administration) and junior right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl (sport administration) were among the 172 student-athletes recognized with academic accolades by the ACC.
Seven Hurricanes received the prestigious honor for the first time in their careers, with Ziehl becoming the fourth Hurricane to be a three-time recipient, joining fellow pitchers Bryan Garcia (2014-16), Evan McKendry (2016-18) and Andrew Walters (2021-23).
Did you notice?
- Miami track senior sprinter Solomon Strader advanced to the 400-meter semifinals after clocking 45.76 seconds. The 400-meter semifinals is scheduled for Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET.
- 25 Miami track and field athletes were named to the ACC's Academic Team: Men -- Oskars Bambals, Ramy Berberena, Austen Cannon, Jeremy Cody, Carter Cukerstein, Devoux Deysel, Jalen Gordon, Milton Ingraham II, Aaron Kim, Cormac O’Brien, Edgar Campre, Russell Robinson, Ashton Torns, Heath Vernor; Women -- Gabriella Grissom, Sophie Haag, Erikka Hill, Calea Jackson, Daphnee Lavassas, Emma Maurel, Makenzy Pierre-Webster, Alyssa Robinson, Madeline Scheie, Natalie Varela and Christina Warren.
