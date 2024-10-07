Miami Hurricanes Soccer Gets Another Win On The Season; First Alert: October 7, 2024
Giovana Canali continues to have an incredible freshman season as she scores her eighth goal of the season in the second half and the University of Miami soccer team (4-5-3) earned a 1-0 victory over Florida Atlantic (2-7-3) Sunday evening.
Miami recorded 19 shots in the match, eight of which were on frame, while FAU compiled four shots, three of which were on frame.
The Canes will return to the field next Saturday, October 12, when they will travel to face Clemson.
Hurricanes Results
Volleyball: Virginia 3, Miami 0
- The University of Miami golf team rallied from sitting tied for 11th after the first round of the Evie Odom Invitational to finish in fourth place, securing its third top-five finish of the 2024-25 season.
