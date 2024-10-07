All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Soccer Gets Another Win On The Season; First Alert: October 7, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans cheer during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Giovana Canali continues to have an incredible freshman season as she scores her eighth goal of the season in the second half and the University of Miami soccer team (4-5-3) earned a 1-0 victory over Florida Atlantic (2-7-3) Sunday evening.

Miami recorded 19 shots in the match, eight of which were on frame, while FAU compiled four shots, three of which were on frame. 

The Canes will return to the field next Saturday, October 12, when they will travel to face Clemson. 

Hurricanes Results

Volleyball: Virginia 3, Miami 0

  • The University of Miami golf team rallied from sitting tied for 11th after the first round of the Evie Odom Invitational to finish in fourth place, securing its third top-five finish of the 2024-25 season.

