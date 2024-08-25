Miami Hurricanes Soccer Struggles To Start The Season; First Alert: August 25, 2024
The University of Miami soccer team fell 1-0 on the road to Princeton Saturday evening after conceding a second-half goal.
There is improvement within the Canes as they dominated most of the possessions for most of the game but a goal in the second half took the momentum out of the team.
Moira Flynn and Giovana Canali stood out against Princeton and took many shots on goal.
Miami recorded 12 shots, five of which were on target, while Princeton tallied 10 shots, six of which were on frame. The Hurricanes are getting more shots up than last season, the accuracy and the save from the goalkeepers have just held the Canes back. Soon the floodgates will open for the University of Miami as their next game is not until Thursday.
