No. 20 Miami Volleyball Suffers First Loss Of Season; First Alert: September 13th, 2024
The No. 20 Miami volleyball team (5-1) fell, 3-0, to the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-2) Friday evening in the Covelli Center.
Ohio State took an early 13-8 lead in the first set as the Buckeyes were hitting .385 as a team.
The second set felt familiar to the first, with the Buckeyes earning a 7-3 lead until back-to-back kills from junior Flormarie Heredia Colon helped Miami tie it a seven-all
Set three started with a deep 7-1 lead for Ohio State. Miami went on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit but still was down 11-6 and kept the lead throughout the set.
This could be the hangover from the road trip to Texas where the Hurricanes upsetted No. 1 Texas. They will still ahve games to play in Columbus to face Wright State and Buffalo, Sept. 14 and 15, respectively.
