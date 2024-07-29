Olympic Weekend Roundup; First Alert: July 29, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.
While some of the track talent has not taken the field yet for the Olympics, some current former Hurricanes have been some of the best in the world at showing their craft.
Notably Davon Reed has been great in his time playing for the men's national team for Puerto Rico. He helped lead the team to 4-0 in exhibitions but a loss in the opening group stages against South Sudan.
Track and field will start soon and Russell Robinson to jump and Ariana Rodriguez has played against Italy for the Dominican Repblic for volleyball.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Hurricane's Results
No results.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
33 Days.
