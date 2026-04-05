Full Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class for 2026

This year will see a new bunch of worthy individuals inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Last week we learned some of the bigger names that will headline this year’s class; the induction will feature longtime NBA figure Doc Rivers, WNBA legends Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne, and NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire.

On Saturday, ahead of the NCAA’s Final Four, the full class was revealed. It’s stacked with notable names from throughout basketball history.

Rivers, Parker, Stoudemire and Delle Donne have already been mentioned. In terms of players who will join them, Tennessee star and 11-year WNBA veteran Chamique Holdsclaw will be inducted. Joining Rivers as Hall of Famers from the sideline will be Mark Few, the coach of Gonzaga who has presided over the Bulldogs’ program for decades and led them to great success year after year. Another familiar coaching name, Mike D’Antoni, was elected into the Hall of Fame this year as a contributor.

Amar’e Stoudemire and Candace Parker, two of the greatest basketball players of the era, will enter the Hall of Fame this year. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the less-traveled category, former referee Joey Crawford will be inducted; he reffed in the Association for nearly 40 years. Additionally, the 1996 U.S. Olympics team will collectively be part of the induction ceremony in the 40-year anniversary of their undefeated gold medal run.

“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to welcome the Class of 2026, a group that reflects the very best this sport has to offer,” said John L. Doleva, President of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in a statement. “From a referee who set the standard over four decades, to coaches who built dynasties at every level, to players who redefined their positions, to a visionary who changed how the game is played—and a women’s class headlined by a national team that helped launch an entire league, alongside three of the most accomplished players the women’s game has ever seen—we are honored to welcome them to Springfield.”

All in the 2026 Hall of Fame class will be made up of eight people and one national team.

As for when the induction ceremony might take place—the 2025 class was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in early September, about six weeks before the start of the new NBA season. It’s likely this year’s induction will take place around that time as well.

2026 Basketball Hall of Fame class

Here’s a more complete breakdown of every member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Doc Rivers

A longtime figure in the NBA as a player, broadcaster and coach. He played for 13 years in the NBA as a point guard and earned one All-Star nomination before retiring to join the TNT broadcast team. He took his first coaching job with the Magic in 1999 and has been a steadfast face on the NBA sideline nearly every year since. Rivers won Coach of the Year in 2000 and won the ‘08 championship with the Celtics. As he wraps up this season with the Bucks, Rivers has coached five NBA teams and ranks sixth on the NBA’s all-time regular season coaching records list.

Candace Parker

Retired from the WNBA in 2024 with a truly incredible résumé. She won back-to-back national championships at Tennessee before heading to the pros. Parker was voted MVP and Rookie of the Year after getting drafted in 2008 by the Sparks; she’d go on to win three WNBA titles and another MVP award. To cap it all off Parker is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. A current member of Amazon Prime’s broadcast team, she figures to be an ambassador for the game for a long time and now gets to enjoy an eternal spot in the Hall of Fame.

Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne was a two-time WNBA MVP, winning once each with the Sky and Mystics. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A two-time All-American at Delaware who led the NCAA in scoring in 2012 before entering the WNBA with the Sky. Delle Donne would win two MVP awards and the 2019 WNBA title over the course of her career, finishing with seven All-Star selections and five All-WNBA nods. She was part of the 2016 Olympic team as well, winning gold.

Amar’e Stoudemire

One of the most exciting players in the NBA for a long stretch in the 2000s. The superstar forward is one of the bigger success stories among players who jumped right from high school to the NBA; Stoudemire averaged nearly 30 points per game at Cypress Creek High School before he was selected ninth in the 2002 NBA draft by the Suns. He’d go on to make a name for himself as a tremendous scorer and absolutely electric dunker. By the time Stoudemire hung up the sneakers he won the Rookie of the Year award and earned five All-NBA selections, as well as six All-Star nods.

Chamique Holdsclaw

Holdsclaw was the star player during Tennessee’s dynastic national title run in the late ‘90s. She helped the Volunteers to three championships and was twice named the Naismith College Player of the Year before finishing her college career as the all-time leading scorer in the SEC. Holdsclaw found similar success at the professional level as the first pick in the ‘99 WNBA draft. She would earn six All-Star nods across 11 seasons and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Mark Few

Mark Few has transformed Gonzaga from a feisty mid-major into a true national college basketball power. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Few is an active coaching legend, both literally and figuratively. In the literal sense he is the winningest active coach by winning percentage in college and his 773 career victories rank just above Tom Izzo on the all-time list. In a figurative sense Few is widely viewed as one of the very best college coaches in the game and his career-spanning effort to power Gonzaga to national prominence is one of the great program-building stories of the century. He’s led the Bulldogs to two Final Four appearances and remains the only coach in NCAA history to record two separate streaks of eight consecutive conference championships.

Mike D’Antoni

D’Antoni is a pioneer of modern basketball. He effectively founded the space-and-pace offense with his “Seven Seconds or Less” Suns team from the early ‘00s. Schematically his influence is impossible to separate from the product on the court when watching any NBA game over the last 20 years. In terms of results D’Antoni coached over 1,000 career games and finished his career with 672 wins. His contribution to the game of basketball was well-rounded, too; D’Antoni spent seven years coaching in the EuroLeague and helped coach Team USA to a gold medal in 2012.

Joey Crawford

Crawford is one of the most famous referees in NBA history. He spent 39 years running the court as a ref in the NBA and oversaw 2,561 regular-season games, second-most among all NBA refs in the history of basketball. Further, Crawford owns the record for playoff games and NBA Finals games refereed. It wasn’t all smooth sailing over the course of his NBA career; Crawford was suspended and fined in 2007 for ejecting Tim Duncan in what the league found was a failure to “meet the standards of professionalism and game management” the NBA expects of referees. But his contributions at large were deemed worthy of a spot in the Hall of Fame.

1996 U.S. women’s national team

Team USA won Olympic gold on their home soil, as the 1996 Games were contested in Atlanta. | Tim Dillon-USA TODAY

The ‘96 women’s Olympics team is perhaps the most dominant international roster the United States has ever put together. The roster composed of basketball legends went 52–0 during a pre-Olympic tour and then destroyed the field during the Atlanta Olympic Games. They went undefeated en route to a gold medal with an average margin of victory north of 30 points. It helped bring attention to the women’s games and immediately preceded the launch of the WNBA that same year. The full roster that will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame can be found below.

Full 1996 U.S. women’s basketball roster

NAME POSITION Tara VanDerveer Coach Lisa Leslie Center Teresa Edwards Guard Carla McGhee Forward Rebecca Lobo Center Katrina McClain Forward Ruthie Bolton Guard Dawn Staley Guard Nikki McCray Guard Sheryl Swoopes Guard/Forward Venus Lacey Center Katy Steding Forward Jennifer Azzi Guard

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