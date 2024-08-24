All Hurricanes

One More Weekend Until Gainesville; First Alert: August 24, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; University of Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis on the field during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; University of Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis on the field during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

One more sleep until the first college football game of the season. The time is hear for the new season of college football and excitment is in the air.

The Miami Hurricanes won't play during week zero but week one is next week and the Canes are ready for the task of playing against a talented team in the Florida Gators no matter what is happening with the athletic department.

The Hurricanes know how fall camp wrapping up and now the team in Gainesville is next on the totem poll. The focus will now be turned towards the SEC rival as the season is finally underway.

Today's Schedule

Volleyball: Orange & Green Scrimmage #2

Hurricane's Results

No games scheduled

Countdown to Miami's Season Opener

7 days

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/All Things Canes