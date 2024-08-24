One More Weekend Until Gainesville; First Alert: August 24, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
One more sleep until the first college football game of the season. The time is hear for the new season of college football and excitment is in the air.
The Miami Hurricanes won't play during week zero but week one is next week and the Canes are ready for the task of playing against a talented team in the Florida Gators no matter what is happening with the athletic department.
The Hurricanes know how fall camp wrapping up and now the team in Gainesville is next on the totem poll. The focus will now be turned towards the SEC rival as the season is finally underway.
Today's Schedule
Volleyball: Orange & Green Scrimmage #2
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
7 days
