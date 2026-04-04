Miami's Four Home Run Night Run-Rules Virginia Tech in Series Opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Music Week concluded a week ago, and yet, the party is still going on in Coral Gables as the Miami Hurricanes run ruled Virginia Tech 19-1.

Miami's offense put up five runs and highlight how deep their lineup is and now explosive they can be.

The Hurricanes started in the second inning, putting up the first crooked number on the board with five runs. It started with Derek Williams, who set the tone of the night for his 12th homer of the season, a game-tying solo homer. Williams has been the best offensive player all season, continuing his onslaught.

After would be the nine-hole hitter Fabio Peralta, also keeping his hot streak alive, bringing in two more runs with a triple.

And before you could think, Jake Ogden sent another ball into orbit for the innings' second home run. The Hurrincaes struck fast, and the Hokies couldn't find a way to stop them.

Jake Ogden is still that guy 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YqxUgr3tPp — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 4, 2026

The second baseman had some early struggles in the season, but ever since the Clemson series win, he has found his footing once again.

The Hurricanes would follow that inning up with another onslaught in the third. The Canes would run up the score, adding nine to their scorecard. Aditional, it come from every way.

The Hurricanes bunted for a run, got walked, advanced on a wild pitch, added another run from a single, and it would be finished with first baseman Brylan West smashing the first grand slam of his career.

At the end of the second it was 14-1. The game was over before it even began.

The Hurricanes added some insurance in the fourth with two more runs and then three more in the fifth.

Zo goes bozo 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/cgEminTiho — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 4, 2026

The Fun Offensive Stats

This was Miami's first game without an error in eight games.

Sosa extended his hit streak to 11 games. The longest RBI streak by a Hurricane since at least 2016.

Every starting Cane had one hit, run and RBI against the Hokies.

Third most runs in an ACC Game since 2011.

Most Runs in an ACC Game by @CanesBaseball

Since Bat Rules Changed in 2011



May 15, 2015 vs GT: 22 Runs

March 18, 2023 vs VT: 21 Runs

Tonight vs VT: 19 Runs



Overall record in an ACC game is 23 (twice vs Wake Forest in 2008 and 2009#GoCanes — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) April 4, 2026

Third Grand Slam of the Season for the Canes:

Brylan West vs Virginia Tech

Derek Williams vs Clemson

Jailen Watkins vs Lafayette

Even with the offense performance, the Canes would see Rob Evans start for his first Friday night game, and he delivered as well. In five innings pitched, the lefty would allow four hits, one run, and seven strikeouts.

The Canes will return to Mark Light Field to looking to secure the series win, at 6:00 p.m. on ACCN.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: