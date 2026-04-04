Miami's Four Home Run Night Run-Rules Virginia Tech in Series Opener
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Music Week concluded a week ago, and yet, the party is still going on in Coral Gables as the Miami Hurricanes run ruled Virginia Tech 19-1.
Miami's offense put up five runs and highlight how deep their lineup is and now explosive they can be.
The Hurricanes started in the second inning, putting up the first crooked number on the board with five runs. It started with Derek Williams, who set the tone of the night for his 12th homer of the season, a game-tying solo homer. Williams has been the best offensive player all season, continuing his onslaught.
After would be the nine-hole hitter Fabio Peralta, also keeping his hot streak alive, bringing in two more runs with a triple.
And before you could think, Jake Ogden sent another ball into orbit for the innings' second home run. The Hurrincaes struck fast, and the Hokies couldn't find a way to stop them.
The second baseman had some early struggles in the season, but ever since the Clemson series win, he has found his footing once again.
The Hurricanes would follow that inning up with another onslaught in the third. The Canes would run up the score, adding nine to their scorecard. Aditional, it come from every way.
The Hurricanes bunted for a run, got walked, advanced on a wild pitch, added another run from a single, and it would be finished with first baseman Brylan West smashing the first grand slam of his career.
At the end of the second it was 14-1. The game was over before it even began.
The Hurricanes added some insurance in the fourth with two more runs and then three more in the fifth.
The Fun Offensive Stats
- This was Miami's first game without an error in eight games.
- Sosa extended his hit streak to 11 games. The longest RBI streak by a Hurricane since at least 2016.
- Every starting Cane had one hit, run and RBI against the Hokies.
- Third most runs in an ACC Game since 2011.
Third Grand Slam of the Season for the Canes:
Brylan West vs Virginia Tech
Derek Williams vs Clemson
Jailen Watkins vs Lafayette
Even with the offense performance, the Canes would see Rob Evans start for his first Friday night game, and he delivered as well. In five innings pitched, the lefty would allow four hits, one run, and seven strikeouts.
The Canes will return to Mark Light Field to looking to secure the series win, at 6:00 p.m. on ACCN.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5