All Hurricanes

Summer League Action From Hurricane Stars: First Alert Weekend Edition: July 19, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward E.J. Liddell (32) during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas, NV - The Miami Hurricanes Alumni have been one display for the basketball world to see during the 2024 NBA Summer league. Kyshawn George and Jordan Miller have been standouts for the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Miller has been one of the elite scoring this summer as through three games he leads the entire summer league with total points scored. George is starting to find his way as in his most recent game he scored 11 points.

Miller continues to be one of the most impressive players in the Summer League and has a strong chance of being Summer League MVP. George is still trying to find his way but the talented first year is starting to settle into his role on the team.

Did you notice?

  • Assistant coach Murriel Page has been selected as an assistant coach for the Paris 2024 Olympics for Canada.
  • Miami Hurricane soccer player Dieynaba "JJ: Ndaw will make her national team debut this week for Senegal.

Today's Schedule

No games scheduled.

Hurricane's Results

No results.

Countdown to Miami's Season Opener

42 Days.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebook, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/All Things Canes