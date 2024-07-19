Summer League Action From Hurricane Stars: First Alert Weekend Edition: July 19, 2024
Las Vegas, NV - The Miami Hurricanes Alumni have been one display for the basketball world to see during the 2024 NBA Summer league. Kyshawn George and Jordan Miller have been standouts for the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Miller has been one of the elite scoring this summer as through three games he leads the entire summer league with total points scored. George is starting to find his way as in his most recent game he scored 11 points.
Miller continues to be one of the most impressive players in the Summer League and has a strong chance of being Summer League MVP. George is still trying to find his way but the talented first year is starting to settle into his role on the team.
Did you notice?
- Assistant coach Murriel Page has been selected as an assistant coach for the Paris 2024 Olympics for Canada.
- Miami Hurricane soccer player Dieynaba "JJ: Ndaw will make her national team debut this week for Senegal.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Hurricane's Results
No results.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
42 Days.