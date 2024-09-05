The Cane's Perfect Labor Day Weekend; First Alert; September 5th, 2024
Miami Fall athletics are in full swing and have all started off with a bang with a Labor Day weekend full of 1st place finishes and wins.
Football was the highlight of the weekend for the U, making a statement on a national stage in one of the more hostile environments in the SEC. A 41-17 trouncing of the Florida Gators in the program's first trip to Gainesville since 2008 was as dominant of a performance as Miami fans could have dreamed up. Miami shot up seven spots to #12 in the AP Top 25, and have set the tone for what could be a really exciting fall.
Volleyball started off their season by sweeping the weekend with three wins in Denton at the University of North Texas Invitational, dropping just one set the entire weekend. Junior, Flormarie Heredia Colon, took home the weekend's most outstanding player honors, and a pair of sophomores, Ava Carney and Grace Lopez, both appeared on the All-Tournament team.
Cross country dominated the FAU Invitational taking first overall in men's and second in women's for the day with two of the top three times on the men's side and the top time for women's. Junior, Enrique Borrergo and senior, Cormac O'Brien finished second and third respectively on Friday, and sophomore Maddie Scheier took the top time of the women's side.
Soccer capped off the weekend with a 1-0 Sunday night victory against FIU at Cobb Stadium. A thirty-minute lightning delay and tough conditions made it a hard-earned victory for the ladies against a tough Florida Atlantic squad. A 68th-minute go-ahead goal by freshman, Giovana Canali, was the deciding play of the game. The moment capped off Canali's first ACC offensive player of the week honors for the freshman.
Did you miss?
- Cam Ward catapulted himself in the thick of the top-five in Heisman Trophy odds. Ward took home essentially every weekly award possible for his incredible Miami debut last Saturday.