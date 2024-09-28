The Fall Out From The Fail-Mary Against No. 7 Miami; First Alert: September 28, 2024
That heart-pounding feeling can still be felt for the Miami Hurricanes as they compete the comeback in the fourth quarter to get the 38-34 victory against Virginia Tech.
There is a lot to unpack from this game, but one clear thing is that the referees are to blame on both sides. Good or bad call the Hokies believe that they got screwed with the call while the Canes are happy that the right call was made.
VT head coach Brent Pry was one of the many people upset on the field and while talking to media.
"I ran over and said, ‘How did you rule it?’ He said, ‘Touchdown.’ Normally, when you look at something that long, it does not get overturned, I didn’t think there was enough evidence to overturn it. So, like I said, I hope they got it right," Pry said.
Players feel the same way with the disappointment on the Hokies' sideline faces but nothing but relief from the Hurricanes as they remain undefeated.
Did you notice.....
Four Hurricanes wrapped up the University of Miami men’s tennis team’s first weekend of the fall at the ITA All-American Championships.
Senior Martin Katz, ranked No. 43, highlighted the tournament, as he reached the round of 16 in the singles main draw. He started his run with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 46 Pierre-Yves Bailly, followed by another straight-set win, 6-4, 6-3, to No. 38 Peter Makk (USC).
Three other Hurricanes saw appearances in the tournament as day one started with junior Nacho Serra Sanchez and freshman Mehdi Sadaoui taking the prequalifying singles court. Both Hurricanes dropped their matches, as Serra Sanchez fell to Asahi Harazaki (OU), 6-1, 2-6, 1-6, while Sadaoui came up short, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, to Constantinos Djakouris (UNC).