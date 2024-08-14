Two Hurricanes Named In The Top 50 Players Per PPF College; First Alert: August 14, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
Two Miami Hurricanes have been listed in the top No. 50 of Pro Football Focus list of best players in College.
Defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 39 and wide receiver Xavier Restrepo at No. 46. Those are just a few names from the best players in college with more names to be released as the season gets closer.
Bain and Restrepo are returning to the Hurricanes after having an impressive season between the two. The wide receiver broke a receptions record alongside gaining over 1000 yards. Bain as a freshman led or tied in many static categories and will only continue to grow.
Did you notice?
- The Miami Hurricanes volleyball team played their first scrimmage of the season with a packed house inside the Knight Sport Complex.
