Victoria McGee Named Miami Rowing Assistant Coach; First Alert: August 13, 2024

Victoria McGee Named Miami Rowing Assistant Coach
University of Miami head rowing coach James Mulcahy announced the addition of Victoria McGee to the Miami rowing coaching staff Monday morning. McGee will serve as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Hurricanes.
McGee joins the Miami staff after spending two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Loyola Marymount University.
While at LMU, McGee coached the Lions to back-to-back third-place finishes at the WCC Championships in 2023 and 2024 and mentored the 2v8 to a second-place showing at the 2023 WCC Championship.
Prior to coaching the Lions, McGee served as the rowing program director at The Hotchkiss School from 2019 to 2022. At The Hotchkiss School, McGee spearheaded the establishment of the school’s rowing program, overseeing all aspects of the program from training to competition to fundraising.
In three years at The Hotchkiss School, McGee grew the program to 75 student-athletes and coached multiple boats to top-20 finishes at USRowing nationals.
McGee’s first full-time coaching job came at Duke, where she was an assistant coach for the Blue Devils from 2016 to 2018, before moving into a director of operations role in September 2018.
As the primary novice coach, McGee led the Duke 3v8 to a bronze medal at the 2018 ACC Championships, marking the first time in program history that all boats made their respective Grand Finals.
