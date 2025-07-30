Miami Legend Cam Ward has worst day yet at Titans Training Camp
Will Levis is out for the entire 2025 season, which means the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback job should be all Cam Ward's.
2025's No. 1 overall draft pick has turned heads so far in training camp and is already making the Titans confident they made the right choice in selecting him. However, bad days are bound to happen as training camp continues for the former Miami Hurricanes' star.
According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Tuesday was easily Ward's worst day of camp yet.
“The defense had the better showing on the first day of pads. It forced three interceptions by Cameron Ward,” Davenport wrote. “One came on an RPO after the pass ricocheted off defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat’s helmet and ended up in the hands of cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally.”
Apparently, two of Ward's interceptions came during the team's final period.
This is not a reason for Ward's supporters or Titans fans to stress, but it does show that even with all the talent Ward possesses, there will be a learning curve. Tuesday was also his first full-pads practice in the NFL, giving him a real glimpse at pro-level intensity and speed.
Ward finished 5-of-9 passing during 7-on-7 drills and 6-of-17 in 11-on-11 team periods.
“Overall, Ward had a tough day,” Davenport added. “He was late on deep passes even during routes on air. Several deep passes came up short, causing the receivers to wait for the ball. Ward stressed the importance of timing being key to his transition to the NFL. Tuesday was a case of the timing not being where it should be.”
While Ward is the presumed starter, it hasn't been announced yet. If days like Tuesday pile up, he could play his way out of the starting job. Titans head coach Brian Callahan may let five-year veteran Brandon Allen begin the season if the rookie doesn't play better before week one.