Russell Robinson Jumps His Way To Paris Olympics; First Alert: July 1, 2024
Another Hurricane earns there way into the Paris Olympics after the Olympic trials this wekend.
Russell Robinson earned a bid to the Paris Olympics after his performance in the men’s triple jump Sunday evening at the Olympic Trials. Robinson ended with a mark of 17.01m (55 feet, 9.75 inches) to claim second in the men’s triple jump final.
This weekend was on the quiet side for the University of Miami with Independence Day approaching, some notable Hurricanes were competing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Edgar Campre competed in the decathlon to qualify for the Portugal team. For men's discus results, Milton Ingraham throws 57.36m (188-2) and alumni Jeff Williams tosses 61.08m (200-5) for 12th and 10th place finishes. For Greece, Daphnee Lavassas ran the 1500 and 5000 meter as well.
Some athletes are already in the Olympics like Redshirt sophomore Ariana Rodriguez who will represent the Dominican Republic in Volleyball.
Did you notice?
- University of Miami men’s tennis head coach Alex Santos announced the addition of Mehdi Sadaoui on Friday. From Paris, France, Sadaoui is coming to Miami with a career-high ITF junior ranking of 29 and a career-high ATP singles ranking of 1032. He will join the team after notching 24 wins since the beginning of 2023 and reaching the round of 16 in the M15 Monastir, M15 Limassol, and M25 Villeneuve-Loubet.
