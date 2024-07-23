Womens Tennis Earns 10th Consecutive ITA All-Academic Team Honor; July 23, 2024
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team earned multiple academic distinctions from the ITA, as announced Monday morning.
For the 11th time in the last 12 years, including the 10th in a row, the Hurricanes received ITA Academic Team distinction. The honor goes to all teams with a combined cumulative GPA of at least 3.2 for the academic year. Miami posted a stellar 3.75 mark in 2023-24, its 10th time in 12 years above 3.5
Additionally, six Hurricanes received ITA Scholar-Athlete plaudits: Antonia Balzert, Audrey Boch-Collins, Isabella Pfennig, Leonie Schuknecht, Maria Paula Vargas and Xinyi Nong. The honors go to student-athletes with at least a 3.5 GPA for the academic year.
