NFL Guidance Begins to Mold Miami's Running Back

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes have done a rare thing in this world of college football. They have brought back the same running back rotation that led them to the National Championship game, but now they have some NFL guidance headed into the 2026 season.

New running backs coach Favian Upshaw brings a new touch to the Hurricanes, after years in the NFL and most recently with the Denver Broncos.

“Honestly, I would say if I were to have interviewed for this job a year ago, I wouldn’t have been ready," Upshaw said about this new venture. "I think the run [the Broncos] had this past year, kind of being resilient, understanding that we went 1-2 to start and then we rattled off 11 [wins], which doesn’t happen very often in the NFL, and knowing that each week you’re going to get everybody’s best, that you’re no longer the Denver Broncos who nobody respects.

"That kind of made me a better coach [because] you have to take it up a notch each week. You can’t be resilient and think that last week was like the next week. So, I think now, bringing that here, these guys just played what, 16 games, just like we did in the regular season, kind of bringing that to these guys like, ‘Hey, it’s not over. Week Two is different than Week 10 and now we’ve got to keep getting better.”

It starts with Hurricanes senior Mark Fletcher Jr. When Upshaw took the job, it was clear he was one of the biggest reasons. It also helps that Fletcher is one of the best humans that he has ever met.

“He’s amazing. He’s one of the best humans I’ve ever met and I truly mean that. In our short time, he’s had an amazing impact on me, and I keep telling everybody I feel like we were brought in each other’s lives at this point in time for a reason," Upshaw said.

"We’re very similar in a lot of ways, but he is amazing to work with. He was very receptive to me, and I think that helped with the guys as well. And he’s a true leader. He does everything the right way. He doesn’t just talk it. He also walks it. So, he’s easy to follow as far as the guys go and I’m looking forward to this year for him.”

Human character has been the biggest reason the Hurricanes have been able to return to relevance, but it also helps with the competition. The Canes' running back room is deep, Upsawh knows it's the best program to have.

“I mean, it’s a good problem to have. That means they’ve done a great job of recruiting up to the point that I got here. But those guys aren’t done. They’re not finished products and my thing is trying to make these guys better, figuring out what they’re not as good in and bringing a different perspective.

"I played quarterback, so trying to help these guys learn schematically, defensively, different things that maybe they might not have been super detailed on in the past but just trying to make sure these guys continue to get better.”

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