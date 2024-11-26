Two Hurricanes Earn Volleyball Weekly Honors; First Alert: November 26, 2024
Flormarie Heredia Colon and Ariana Rodriguez claimed ACC Player of the Week honors, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon.
The recognitions come after a shutout against Clemson and a reverse sweep over No. 15 Georgia Tech.
Heredia Colon, a junior, earned the ACC Offensive Player of the Week award after another dominant weekend leading the team with 42 total kills, 13 digs, six blocks and 47.5 points in both of Miami’s wins. She continues to lead the ACC in total kills (454) and total points (522.5), while ranking second in points per set (4.88) and in kills per set (4.24).
Rodriguez, a redshirt freshman, earned ACC Setter of the Week after totaling 89 assists, 21 digs, seven blocks, 10 digs and four kills on the weekend. She currently ranks third in the ACC for total assists (935) and sixth in assists per set (8.66)
The weekly honors mark Miami’s fifth and sixth of the season.
The Hurricanes will travel to Raleigh, N.C., to take on NC State in its last road contest on Nov. 27.
Did You Notice...
508 – Yards of total offense for the Hurricanes against Wake Forest. It marked the ninth time this season the Hurricanes have topped the 500-yard mark in a game. That’s the most of any FBS program.
25 – Seniors honored as part of Miami’s Senior Day festivities. Among those seniors were wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and offensive lineman Jalen Rivers , both of whom signed with Miami in 2020.
3,774 – Passing yards this season for quarterback Cam Ward. Ward on Saturday broke the single-season passing yards record of 3,642 set by Bernie Kosar in 1984.
115 – Career-high rushing yards for freshman running back Jordan Lyle. Lyle had a touchdown run, for 18 yards, in the fourth quarter.
2 – Field goals converted by kicker Andy Borregales, who this week was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award for the fourth time in his career. Borregales hit from 40 yards and 25 yards in the win over Wake Forest.