UMSHoF&M Induction Banquet Scheduled For April; First Alert: January 27, 2025

UMSHoF&M Induction Banquet Scheduled For April
The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum has announced its 55th induction banquet will take place on Thursday, April 17th at the Watsco Center on the Coral Gables campus.
The eight-member Class of 2025 is comprised of Vikki Alonzo (soccer), Mark Cooper (football), Kevin Howard (baseball), Cindy Kessler Miller (golf), Jerome McDougle (football), Brian Ramos (diving), Darius Rice (basketball), and Krista Simkins (track & field).
The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum is a non-profit organization founded in 1966 by eight Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judges, all University of Miami alumni. The founders wanted to establish an organization that would recognize those student-athletes, coaches and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University through their achievements and championships. With the addition of the Class of 2025, only 372 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum in the University’s nearly 100-year history.
Class of 2025 Biographies
Vikki Alonzo, Soccer (2008-2011)
Holds nearly every school record for goalkeepers including wins (36), shutouts (25), saves (358) and minutes in goal (7,256)…also holds three single-season records for saves, shutouts and minutes in goal…ranks in UM’s career top 10 list 15 times for various categories over her four seasons leading the Canes…named a 2008 third-team freshman All-American…set the school record that year with 17 saves in a game against perennial national powerhouse North Carolina.
Mark Cooper, Football (1978-1982)
Recruited to the Hurricanes as a tight end out of Miami’s Killian High, but Coach Howard Schnellenberger moved him to left tackle to protect quarterback Jim Kelly due to many injuries on the offensive line…named second team Independent South All-American and selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl following his final season…drafted in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft by Denver…”Coop” spent seven seasons in the league and played in Super Bowl XXI for the Broncos.
Kevin Howard, Baseball (2000-2002)
One of the program’s best all-around hitters…named the 2000 Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American by Baseball America and Louisville Slugger, a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American…hit .413 with 90 hits and 52 in his first season… as a junior put together another outstanding season with a .363 batting average, 86 hits, 23 doubles, 12 home runs, 52 RBIs and a .602 slugging percentage…ranks fourth all-time in career hits with 260 and his career .368 batting average is eighth all-time for batters with 300-plus at bats.
Cindy Kessler Miller, Golf (1975-1978)
Began her career as a walk-on in 1975 and earned her way to a scholarship spot in 1976…helped the Canes to back-to-back national championships in 1977 and 1978 and was named an All-American in her senior campaign in 1978, serving as team captain…after a brief career on the LPGA Tour, established herself as one of the game’s finest golf teachers and will be inducted into the LPGA Professionals Hall of Fame as a member of their Class of 2024.
Jerome McDougle, Football (2000-2002)
Named a 2002 first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and a two-time first-team All-Big East selection by the league’s coaches in 2001 and 2002…finalist for the 2002 Ted Hendricks Defensive End Award…named a 2001 third-team All-American by the Associated Press…key member on the defensive line of the 2001 national championship team…first-round draft pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and spent six seasons in the league.
Brian Ramos, Diving (1990-1995)
One of legendary head coach Randy Ableman’s first top recruits and helped turned the UM diving team into a dynasty…seven-time All-American who finished second at the 1992 NCAA Championships in the 1-meter springboard…named 1995 Big East Diver of the Year and member of the historic season that saw the Canes boast five All-American divers.
Darius Rice, Basketball (2000-04)
Electrifying scorer from all areas of the court…three-time All-Big East selection (twice second team, once third team)…left Miami as the school’s fourth leading scorer all-time with 1,865 points for a career average of 16.1 points per game…ranks in UM’s career Top 10 for field goals made and attempted, 3-point field goals made and attempted, free throws made and attempted and games started.
Krista Simkins, Track & Field (2006-2008)
2008 NCAA indoor 400-meter champion with a time of 52.16 seconds…also named 2008 Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track Performer of the Year, claiming ACC titles in the 400 and 200 meters…won the 2007 ACC title in the 100 meters…four-time All American, receiving honors twice each in indoor and outdoor events in her career.
