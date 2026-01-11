Miami's Transfer Run Continues, Landing a Star Wide Receiver from the SEC

The Miami Hurricanes land their second player from the transfer portal after a star-studded weekend in Coral Gables.

With some time at home, head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have to do some recruiting, and there is no better way to sell the program at another level than showing transfer portal targets the national championship-level facilities and the stage where they will play.

It has worked for another SEC wide receiver as the Canes land South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs from the portal.

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (4) makes a reception on his way to a 74-yard touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Fort Pierce, Fla. native had a breakout season for the Gamecocks in his sophomore season. He finished the year with 32 receptions for 548 yards and 4 TDs this season (17.1 YPC). He was a consistent deep ball threat and can instantly fill in the holes that will be left from CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion.

Miami target WR Vandrevius Jacobs is exactly what the Canes will need next year.



-Proven field stretcher



-Very good after the catch, good speed, overall wiggle is impressive



-Ability to high point the ball when needed, Jacobs is listed at 6’0 182, but can jump.@CanesInSight pic.twitter.com/qTLDu1ZWkg — Jayden Hewitt (@JaydenTHewitt) January 4, 2026

"Sitting down, building connections with everybody. [Kevin Beard], see what he's about. Find out the things that he likes to teach, he don't like to teach," Jacobs said following his Miami visit last week per 247Sports. "Just talking to everybody, [Shannon Dawson], getting an idea of what he thinks the offense will look like next year to see if I see myself playing in that offense. Everything went great. Everything played out as planned, for sure."

The Hurricanes also added Boston College defensive back Omar Thornton out of the transfer portal earlier in the evening. Both took visits last week and waited for the Canes to handle business against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl before committing.

The Hurricanes have finally started to tap into the transfer portal to fill in some of the roster depth, similar to an NFL team in free agency. The Hurricanes have talent all over the board, but some extra ones to step in, knowing how injuries can happen, only helps this team for the future.

Sam Leavitt Highlights a Star-Studded Transfer Portal Visit Weekend For Miami

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

First is star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is predicted to land with the Miami Hurricanes even after all the efforts from Lane Kiffin to intercept him in Knoxville to come to LSU. He was also there to take a visit with Tennessee, as other SEC schools try to snatch the No. 1 player in the portal.

Miami hunts for Carson Beck's replacement, and one of the best quarterbacks in the portal, highlighting the simple indication of where the program is ahead of a national championship game.

Leavitt is still a top priority for others around the country, but the Hurricanes are working tirelessly to close the deal as soon as possible.

