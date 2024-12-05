Women's Basketball Suffers First Loss of the Season; First Alert: December 5, 2024

All Hurricanes

The University of Miami women’s basketball team dropped their first contest of the season Wednesday evening, falling to Vanderbilt (9-1) by a final score of 88-70.

The Hurricanes (7-1) managed to shoot 52.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from behind the arc, however, they surrendered a season-high 88 points to the Commodores and were outrebounded 36-24.

Jasmyne Roberts and Haley Cavinder each had impressive performances for Miami. Roberts scored a team-high 19 points on 8-14 shooting from the field, while also recording four steals, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out three assists. Haley Cavinder scored 13 points, recorded five assists, and corralled four rebounds.

Cameron Williams also had a strong outing for the Canes, as she scored 14 points on 7-10 shooting, while also pulling down five rebounds in the contest.

Hanna Cavinder chipped in eight points on 3-4 shooting from the field, including a perfect 2-2 from behind the arc.

Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre led the way for Vanderbilt. Pierre scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, while Blakes added 26 points. 

Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt 88, Miami 70

On Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period – Cristobal and the Hurricanes continued working toward that perennial goal, landing another top-15 recruiting class again ranked highest in the ACC.

