ACC Baseball Standings Ahead of Massive Weekend for Miami
ACC foes know the history of the dominate Miami Hurricanes and now, they are returning to form ahead of their massive matchup against No. 13 NC State. They are also climbing in the standing winning their last eight ACC games and have creeped to the No. 8 spot in the confrence.
They have toppled the top of the standings once before when they faced and swept Goriga Tech at home, and now they look to do the same against the Wolfpack, who sit atop the standings as well.
The key will be their defense. When they play a clean game they are some of the best defensive teams in the ACC. They have some of the best pitching as well, headed by Friday starter Griffin Hugus. This is also a massive step for coach J.D. Arteaga as he prepares for another top 15 series win this season and the second of his career.
ACC Baseball Standings (4/21)
1. NC State (15-6, 30-12)
2. Florida State (12-6, 31-9)
3. North Carolina (15-9, 33-10)
4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 30-14)
5. Clemson (13-8, 36-10)
6. Duke (14-10, 30-15)
7. Louisville (12-9, 30-13)
8. Miami (12-9, 27-18)
9. Virginia (11-10, 24-16)
10. Wake Forest (12-12, 29-16)
11. Virginia Tech (11-13, 27-17)
12. Notre Dame (10-14, 24-17)
13. Boston College (9-15, 20-23)
14. Stanford (7-17, 21-19)
15. Pitt (6-15, 20-21)
16. California (6-18, 18-25)
How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack at Miami Hurricanes Baseball
What: North Carolina State Wolf Pack @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, May 2
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX