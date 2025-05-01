ACC Baseball Standings Ahead of Massive Weekend for Miami

All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are climbing their way up the ladder of the ACC as they continue to be one of the hottest teams in the country ahead of a massive weekend against No. 13 NC State.

Miami's lead off hitter Jake Ogden warming up before the Hurricanes game against Princeton / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

ACC foes know the history of the dominate Miami Hurricanes and now, they are returning to form ahead of their massive matchup against No. 13 NC State. They are also climbing in the standing winning their last eight ACC games and have creeped to the No. 8 spot in the confrence.

They have toppled the top of the standings once before when they faced and swept Goriga Tech at home, and now they look to do the same against the Wolfpack, who sit atop the standings as well.

The key will be their defense. When they play a clean game they are some of the best defensive teams in the ACC. They have some of the best pitching as well, headed by Friday starter Griffin Hugus. This is also a massive step for coach J.D. Arteaga as he prepares for another top 15 series win this season and the second of his career.

ACC Baseball Standings (4/21)

1. NC State (15-6, 30-12)

2. Florida State (12-6, 31-9)

3. North Carolina (15-9, 33-10)

4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 30-14)

5. Clemson (13-8, 36-10)

6. Duke (14-10, 30-15)

7. Louisville (12-9, 30-13)

8. Miami (12-9, 27-18)

9. Virginia (11-10, 24-16)

10. Wake Forest (12-12, 29-16)

11. Virginia Tech (11-13, 27-17)

12. Notre Dame (10-14, 24-17)

13. Boston College (9-15, 20-23)

14. Stanford (7-17, 21-19)

15. Pitt (6-15, 20-21)

16. California (6-18, 18-25)

How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack at Miami Hurricanes Baseball

What: North Carolina State Wolf Pack @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, May 2

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

