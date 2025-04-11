BREAKING: Miami Pitcher Nick Robert Out for Remainder of 2025 Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head baseball coach J.D. Arteaga announced Thursday evening that right-handed pitcher Nick Robert will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an elbow injury.
Nick Robert made eight appearances this season, including six starts. He compiled a 2-4 win-loss record with a 7.14 ERA over 29 innings pitched. His last appearance was back on March 30 in against North Carolina where the sophomore threw 27 pitches in 0.2 innings. The Hurricanes won that Sunday contest against the Tar Heels, 4-2.
Next up for the Hurricanes is a three-game series against the Duke Blue Devils at Mark Light Field. Friday’s first pitched is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m., and all three games will be broadcasted on ACCNX.
How to Watch Duke at Miami Baseball
What: Duke Blue Devils @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, April 11
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Fabio Peralta, Miami Hurricanes - The Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats on Wednesday, so there were a ton of great performances. However, it was Peralta's three-run home run in the third inning that broke a 1 - 1 tie and sent Miami on their way to a dominant win. The center fielder was a catalyst to the victory with three RBIs, and he will look to come up with more big hits against Duke this weekend.
Duke Player to Watch
Ben Miller, Duke Blue Devils - Miller's bat has been red-hot all season. He's batting .336 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. This season, he leads the team in OPS, hits, HRs, RBIs, and slugging. Miami will have to find a way to cool his bat off in this series.