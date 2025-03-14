BREAKING: Miami vs No. 14 Wake Forest Shifts Saturday Matchup Into Double Header
No. 14 Wake Forest baseball has altered the weekend schedule against Miami due to anticipated weather on Sunday.
Miami and Wake Forest will now play a Saturday doubleheader with first pitch set for 4 p.m. ET. Both games will air on ACC Network Extra.
Miami Baseball Prepares For ACC Play with Glaring Issues
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has shown flashes of a great team but they also have some flaws.
With ACC play starting this weekend, the Hurricanes need to find a constant rotation of players in their bullpen and their starting lineup.
Outside of the bad weekend against UConn, starters Nick Robert, Griffin Hugus, and Brian Walters showed that when push comes to shove, they can throw against the best teams in the country. Look at what they did against No. 8 Florida in their weekend series. Had they had some help at bat, they could have easily won the series.
Against UConn, it was the complete opposite. It could be contributed more as an off weekend if they perform well against No .14 Wake Forest. The Bullpen is a question mark even with the amount of talent from the portal they received.
Now the attention turns to the hitting and more importantly Daniel Cuvet. Cuvet was ranked as the No. 1 third baseman entering the 2025 season and has ups and downs. He still leads the teams in home runs (4) and is slashing a .317/.413/.540. They need him to start taking off if they want to have a successful season.
Luckily, Jake Ogden has been a steal out of the portal for the Canes. Ogden is slashing .406/.469/.594 and is one of the most confident players on the team. Derek Williams and Max Galvin have also been positives in the heart of the lineup for the Canes.
All it takes is one good weekend to finally put everything together. Against the Gators, the Hurricanes struggled to put the ball in play, and the Huskies hit everything thrown at them. A perfect mix is what the Hurricanes need against the Demon Deacons, and this weekend could be the time for Miami to return to the national stage as a major player.
